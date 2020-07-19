All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 372 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
372 20th Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

372 20th Street

372 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

372 East 20th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Bed, One Bath gem in the heart of East Side Costa Mesa. 2 unit complex nestled behind the main house. This upper level end unit features: private patio and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking space in front of garage. Trash & Water are included in the monthly rent. The unit will be painted prior to move in. Located close to the Back Bay, 17th Street, restaurants and shopping. Available April 1st. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Showings to begin week of 3/25. Call or Text to schedule a showing. This unit will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 20th Street have any available units?
372 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 372 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
372 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 372 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 372 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 372 20th Street offers parking.
Does 372 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 20th Street have a pool?
No, 372 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 372 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 372 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 372 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine