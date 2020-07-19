372 20th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Two Bed, One Bath gem in the heart of East Side Costa Mesa. 2 unit complex nestled behind the main house. This upper level end unit features: private patio and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking space in front of garage. Trash & Water are included in the monthly rent. The unit will be painted prior to move in. Located close to the Back Bay, 17th Street, restaurants and shopping. Available April 1st. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Showings to begin week of 3/25. Call or Text to schedule a showing. This unit will not last long!