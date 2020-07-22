All apartments in Costa Mesa
368 E 18th Street
368 E 18th Street

368 East 18th Street · No Longer Available
368 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath unit with large kitchen, open dining room, and living room. New hardwood vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances including a fridge, dishwasher, oven, and a new washer/dryer. Large quiet backyard with patio that offers privacy and room to entertain. This is in a prime location walking distance to 17th Street, local restaurants, and shops. AC and Heating with nest thermostat, new windows and doors. The exterior will be painted next week. Great schools within the area.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 368 E 18th Street have any available units?
368 E 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 E 18th Street have?
Some of 368 E 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 E 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
368 E 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 E 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 368 E 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 368 E 18th Street offer parking?
No, 368 E 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 368 E 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 E 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 E 18th Street have a pool?
No, 368 E 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 368 E 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 368 E 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 368 E 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 E 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
