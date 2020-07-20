All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

365 Victoria St D

365 Victoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

365 Victoria Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR/2BA Charming House- Costa Mesa - Property Id: 153631

Large 3BR/2BA - The owner unit of 5-unit complex

-Fully renovated/remodeled with brand new designer tiles (kitchen, shower, bathrooms, all bedrooms, living and dining area)
-Brand new appliances (Range, water heater, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets, etc)
-Huge private yard with mature beautiful trees- Excellent for private entertaining
-Good size new kitchen with granite counters and full spacious dining area
-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Costa Mesa (17th street Promenade, Triangle Square,shopping centers, )
-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (One enclosed parking)- Third parking space available at the cost
-Plenty of closet space
-New designer paint (all over), New blinds,
-Excellent laundry facility (washer & Dryer) in the complex
-Additional laundry hookup facility in the private garage
-Easy access to the Freeways, schools, shops,etc-

The rent is $3050
Address: 365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa. Unit D, Please text: 949-533-3517 or call and text the manager 949-422-3143
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153631p
Property Id 153631

(RLNE5198839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Victoria St D have any available units?
365 Victoria St D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Victoria St D have?
Some of 365 Victoria St D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Victoria St D currently offering any rent specials?
365 Victoria St D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Victoria St D pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Victoria St D is pet friendly.
Does 365 Victoria St D offer parking?
Yes, 365 Victoria St D offers parking.
Does 365 Victoria St D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Victoria St D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Victoria St D have a pool?
No, 365 Victoria St D does not have a pool.
Does 365 Victoria St D have accessible units?
No, 365 Victoria St D does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Victoria St D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Victoria St D has units with dishwashers.
