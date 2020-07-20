365 Victoria St D

Amenities

3BR/2BA Charming House- Costa Mesa - Property Id: 153631



Large 3BR/2BA - The owner unit of 5-unit complex



-Fully renovated/remodeled with brand new designer tiles (kitchen, shower, bathrooms, all bedrooms, living and dining area)

-Brand new appliances (Range, water heater, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets, etc)

-Huge private yard with mature beautiful trees- Excellent for private entertaining

-Good size new kitchen with granite counters and full spacious dining area

-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Costa Mesa (17th street Promenade, Triangle Square,shopping centers, )

-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (One enclosed parking)- Third parking space available at the cost

-Plenty of closet space

-New designer paint (all over), New blinds,

-Excellent laundry facility (washer & Dryer) in the complex

-Additional laundry hookup facility in the private garage

-Easy access to the Freeways, schools, shops,etc-



The rent is $3050

Address: 365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa. Unit D, Please text: 949-533-3517 or call and text the manager 949-422-3143

