365 Victoria St D

Amenities
3BR/2BA Charming House- Costa Mesa - Property Id: 153631
Large 3BR/2BA - The owner unit of 5-unit complex
-Fully renovated/remodeled with brand new designer tiles (kitchen, shower, bathrooms, all bedrooms, living and dining area)
-Brand new appliances (Range, water heater, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets, etc)
-Huge private yard with mature beautiful trees- Excellent for private entertaining
-Good size new kitchen with granite counters and full spacious dining area
-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Costa Mesa (17th street Promenade, Triangle Square,shopping centers, )
-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (One enclosed parking)- Third parking space available at the cost
-Plenty of closet space
-New designer paint (all over), New blinds,
-Excellent laundry facility (washer & Dryer) in the complex
-Additional laundry hookup facility in the private garage
-Easy access to the Freeways, schools, shops,etc-
The rent is $3050
Address: 365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa. Unit D, Please text: 949-533-3517 or call and text the manager 949-422-3143
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153631p
Property Id 153631
(RLNE5198839)