353 Gulf Stream Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4-Bed Costa Mesa House w/ Den & Spa - This 4-bed, 2.5 bath house has so much to offer with a den, spa, fire pit, full laundry room, plantation shutters throughout the home, attached 2-car garage, walk-in pantry, ALL appliances included, PETS ALLOWED, and situated just minutes from Newport Beach. 2-story ceilings in the living room make for a grand entrance. You'll love the open floor plan with a great room and adjoining kitchen and family room. The kitchen features granite counters, a walk-in pantry, and fridge included (without warranty). Sliding glass doors off the kitchen/family room open up to the backyard which has a fire-pit, spa, and comes with the patio furniture! The upstairs den can be used as an office, entertainment room, or playroom. The master suite features a luxurious soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. The laundry room has extra cabinetry for storage, a sink, and washer/dryer come included! Located walking distance from The Triangle and minutes from the Peninsula on a corner lot with an outdoor storage shed, this property has it all.



(RLNE5331724)