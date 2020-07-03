All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

353 Gulf Stream Way

353 Gulf Stream Way · No Longer Available
Location

353 Gulf Stream Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4-Bed Costa Mesa House w/ Den & Spa - This 4-bed, 2.5 bath house has so much to offer with a den, spa, fire pit, full laundry room, plantation shutters throughout the home, attached 2-car garage, walk-in pantry, ALL appliances included, PETS ALLOWED, and situated just minutes from Newport Beach. 2-story ceilings in the living room make for a grand entrance. You'll love the open floor plan with a great room and adjoining kitchen and family room. The kitchen features granite counters, a walk-in pantry, and fridge included (without warranty). Sliding glass doors off the kitchen/family room open up to the backyard which has a fire-pit, spa, and comes with the patio furniture! The upstairs den can be used as an office, entertainment room, or playroom. The master suite features a luxurious soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. The laundry room has extra cabinetry for storage, a sink, and washer/dryer come included! Located walking distance from The Triangle and minutes from the Peninsula on a corner lot with an outdoor storage shed, this property has it all.

(RLNE5331724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Gulf Stream Way have any available units?
353 Gulf Stream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Gulf Stream Way have?
Some of 353 Gulf Stream Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Gulf Stream Way currently offering any rent specials?
353 Gulf Stream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Gulf Stream Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Gulf Stream Way is pet friendly.
Does 353 Gulf Stream Way offer parking?
Yes, 353 Gulf Stream Way offers parking.
Does 353 Gulf Stream Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 Gulf Stream Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Gulf Stream Way have a pool?
No, 353 Gulf Stream Way does not have a pool.
Does 353 Gulf Stream Way have accessible units?
No, 353 Gulf Stream Way does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Gulf Stream Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 Gulf Stream Way does not have units with dishwashers.

