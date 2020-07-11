352 Gulf Stream

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Bath House in Costa Mesa! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3SGcxVkakND



Check out this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/bvNJDHbQfXo



Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Costa Mesa close to the fairgrounds! This large home enjoys over 2200 square feet of space across 2 large floors of living area. Walk in to large formal living room and dining room area with tall vaulted ceilings leading up to the bonus room upstairs. Continue past the grand staircase to reach the massive kitchen and great room area that leads out to the beautiful backyard with built in BBQ to allow for great indoor and outdoor living. The large modern kitchen features a large center island with plenty of storage and counter space all around along with matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. The attached great room offers plenty of space to relax and features a cozy fireplace and built in speakers ready for your home theater.



Upstairs you will find a large bonus room at the top of the stairs that overlooks the front living room and offers a great place for a study or play area. Down the hall you will find 3 spacious bedrooms all featuring ceiling fans with built in lighting along with a large hallway bathroom featuring huge double vanity with separate shower and water closet area. The lovely master bedroom suite offers plenty of space with the attached bathroom featuring large double vanity, giant jacuzzi tub, huge shower booth, and separate water closet plus there is a massive walk in closet just off the vanity.



This beautiful home is located in a peaceful new Costa Mesa neighborhood just off of Newport Blvd and Bay St. Enjoy the many dining, shopping, and entertainment options nearby with the Newport Peninsula and the Orange County Fairgrounds right down the street. You will have easy access to all the great events available year round with great beaches and golf courses just minutes away. Easy access to the 55, 405, and 73 for easy commutes up and down the coast.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $4200 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. Pet Rent: $75/month for first pet, $50/month for each additional pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE5909848)