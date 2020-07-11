All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

352 Gulf Stream

352 Gulf Stream Way · No Longer Available
Location

352 Gulf Stream Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Bath House in Costa Mesa! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3SGcxVkakND

Check out this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/bvNJDHbQfXo

Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Costa Mesa close to the fairgrounds! This large home enjoys over 2200 square feet of space across 2 large floors of living area. Walk in to large formal living room and dining room area with tall vaulted ceilings leading up to the bonus room upstairs. Continue past the grand staircase to reach the massive kitchen and great room area that leads out to the beautiful backyard with built in BBQ to allow for great indoor and outdoor living. The large modern kitchen features a large center island with plenty of storage and counter space all around along with matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. The attached great room offers plenty of space to relax and features a cozy fireplace and built in speakers ready for your home theater.

Upstairs you will find a large bonus room at the top of the stairs that overlooks the front living room and offers a great place for a study or play area. Down the hall you will find 3 spacious bedrooms all featuring ceiling fans with built in lighting along with a large hallway bathroom featuring huge double vanity with separate shower and water closet area. The lovely master bedroom suite offers plenty of space with the attached bathroom featuring large double vanity, giant jacuzzi tub, huge shower booth, and separate water closet plus there is a massive walk in closet just off the vanity.

This beautiful home is located in a peaceful new Costa Mesa neighborhood just off of Newport Blvd and Bay St. Enjoy the many dining, shopping, and entertainment options nearby with the Newport Peninsula and the Orange County Fairgrounds right down the street. You will have easy access to all the great events available year round with great beaches and golf courses just minutes away. Easy access to the 55, 405, and 73 for easy commutes up and down the coast.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $4200 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. Pet Rent: $75/month for first pet, $50/month for each additional pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5909848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Gulf Stream have any available units?
352 Gulf Stream doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 Gulf Stream have?
Some of 352 Gulf Stream's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Gulf Stream currently offering any rent specials?
352 Gulf Stream is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Gulf Stream pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 Gulf Stream is pet friendly.
Does 352 Gulf Stream offer parking?
Yes, 352 Gulf Stream offers parking.
Does 352 Gulf Stream have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Gulf Stream does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Gulf Stream have a pool?
No, 352 Gulf Stream does not have a pool.
Does 352 Gulf Stream have accessible units?
No, 352 Gulf Stream does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Gulf Stream have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Gulf Stream does not have units with dishwashers.
