345 University Drive

UPGRADES UPGRADES UPGRADES!!! This is one of the nicest townhomes in Eastside Costa Mesa! 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. Private End Unit in the very back of the complex with a very spacious back yard. Marble floors downstairs. State-of-the-art kitchen with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, custom glass & granite island, and custom cabinets. Open living room & dining rooms. Huge master bedroom with bamboo flooring and a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom has bamboo flooring. The third bedroom has carpet. Ceiling fans in every room. Clean, modern, and upgraded with top-notch designer taste! Spacious 2-car ATTACHED garage with hanging storage racks. There is a full laundry room located off of the garage. This townhome has it all! Just steps away from the Back Bay and local parks. Close to beaches, bike trails, hiking, entertainment, dining, and easy freeway access. See it before it is gone! Available NOW. 6 month lease ok. 1 year lease or longer is ok too. No smoking. Owner would prefer no pets. Might consider a pet if everything else looks great. Call me on pets, please. Contact Larry Birnbaum with LMB Enterprises. 714.655.8108. Larry@LmbEnterprises.com