Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

345 University Drive

345 University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

345 University Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
UPGRADES UPGRADES UPGRADES!!! This is one of the nicest townhomes in Eastside Costa Mesa! 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. Private End Unit in the very back of the complex with a very spacious back yard. Marble floors downstairs. State-of-the-art kitchen with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, custom glass & granite island, and custom cabinets. Open living room & dining rooms. Huge master bedroom with bamboo flooring and a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom has bamboo flooring. The third bedroom has carpet. Ceiling fans in every room. Clean, modern, and upgraded with top-notch designer taste! Spacious 2-car ATTACHED garage with hanging storage racks. There is a full laundry room located off of the garage. This townhome has it all! Just steps away from the Back Bay and local parks. Close to beaches, bike trails, hiking, entertainment, dining, and easy freeway access. See it before it is gone! Available NOW. 6 month lease ok. 1 year lease or longer is ok too. No smoking. Owner would prefer no pets. Might consider a pet if everything else looks great. Call me on pets, please. Contact Larry Birnbaum with LMB Enterprises. 714.655.8108. Larry@LmbEnterprises.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 University Drive have any available units?
345 University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 University Drive have?
Some of 345 University Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345 University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 345 University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 345 University Drive offers parking.
Does 345 University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 University Drive have a pool?
No, 345 University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 345 University Drive have accessible units?
No, 345 University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 345 University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
