340 Colleen Place

Beautifully remodeled home in the desirable Eastside Costa Mesa. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Main house is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath at 1300 sq. ft. of living space. The lot is 9800 sq. ft. Home has new interior and exterior paint, new vinyl wood floors, new exterior dutch doors and new interior doors, new light fixtures, new kitchen counter tops and backsplash, custom bath tiles and backsplash. Fireplace is wood burning with a custom mantle. There is a deck to the back yard perfect for indoor outdoor California living. There are 2 exterior studios in back. The large one can be a home gym, play house for the kids or simply a craft studio. The smaller unit in the very back is so private that you can get all work done in a separate quiet space. The design and detail of this home is top notch.