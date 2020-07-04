All apartments in Costa Mesa
340 Colleen Place
Last updated May 9 2020

340 Colleen Place

340 Colleen Place · No Longer Available
Location

340 Colleen Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Beautifully remodeled home in the desirable Eastside Costa Mesa. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Main house is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath at 1300 sq. ft. of living space. The lot is 9800 sq. ft. Home has new interior and exterior paint, new vinyl wood floors, new exterior dutch doors and new interior doors, new light fixtures, new kitchen counter tops and backsplash, custom bath tiles and backsplash. Fireplace is wood burning with a custom mantle. There is a deck to the back yard perfect for indoor outdoor California living. There are 2 exterior studios in back. The large one can be a home gym, play house for the kids or simply a craft studio. The smaller unit in the very back is so private that you can get all work done in a separate quiet space. The design and detail of this home is top notch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Colleen Place have any available units?
340 Colleen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Colleen Place have?
Some of 340 Colleen Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Colleen Place currently offering any rent specials?
340 Colleen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Colleen Place pet-friendly?
No, 340 Colleen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 340 Colleen Place offer parking?
No, 340 Colleen Place does not offer parking.
Does 340 Colleen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Colleen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Colleen Place have a pool?
No, 340 Colleen Place does not have a pool.
Does 340 Colleen Place have accessible units?
No, 340 Colleen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Colleen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Colleen Place does not have units with dishwashers.

