3350 Via Parma

This Beautiful Corner unit townhome is situated in the sought-after upscale gated community of The Laurels at Providence Park in Costa Mesa. It features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms with an open floor concept on the main floor. Entering from the front door, on your left is a huge kitchen with Granite countertops, designer’s cabinets, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. On your right is the spacious living room with hardwood floor, cozy fireplace and media niche which opens to the dining area and a private patio. An elegant staircase leads you to 3 spacious bedrooms with a well-maintained carpet on the 2nd floor. The highly upgraded master suite offers an ensuite spa-style bathroom with a dual sink vanity, soaking tub & a large stand-alone shower with a glass enclosure and a huge walk-in closet. The other two spacious rooms share a remodeled bathroom in the hallway. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Attached two-car garage directly access to the kitchen. Enjoy your resort lifestyle living in this beautiful community! The association amenities including community pool, spa, BBQ area and a kid's playground. Just 5 minutes' drive to the famous world-class shopping South Coast Plaza, fine dining, movie theaters. Close to schools. Easy access to freeway. Short commute to the beach!