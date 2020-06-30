All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

3350 Via Parma

3350 Via Parma · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Via Parma, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This Beautiful Corner unit townhome is situated in the sought-after upscale gated community of The Laurels at Providence Park in Costa Mesa. It features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms with an open floor concept on the main floor. Entering from the front door, on your left is a huge kitchen with Granite countertops, designer’s cabinets, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. On your right is the spacious living room with hardwood floor, cozy fireplace and media niche which opens to the dining area and a private patio. An elegant staircase leads you to 3 spacious bedrooms with a well-maintained carpet on the 2nd floor. The highly upgraded master suite offers an ensuite spa-style bathroom with a dual sink vanity, soaking tub & a large stand-alone shower with a glass enclosure and a huge walk-in closet. The other two spacious rooms share a remodeled bathroom in the hallway. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Attached two-car garage directly access to the kitchen. Enjoy your resort lifestyle living in this beautiful community! The association amenities including community pool, spa, BBQ area and a kid's playground. Just 5 minutes' drive to the famous world-class shopping South Coast Plaza, fine dining, movie theaters. Close to schools. Easy access to freeway. Short commute to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Via Parma have any available units?
3350 Via Parma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 Via Parma have?
Some of 3350 Via Parma's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 Via Parma currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Via Parma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Via Parma pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Via Parma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3350 Via Parma offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Via Parma offers parking.
Does 3350 Via Parma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 Via Parma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Via Parma have a pool?
Yes, 3350 Via Parma has a pool.
Does 3350 Via Parma have accessible units?
No, 3350 Via Parma does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Via Parma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 Via Parma has units with dishwashers.

