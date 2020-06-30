All apartments in Costa Mesa
Location

3224 Dakota Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unquestionably one of the most spectacular Mesa Verde Homes you will find from the minute you enter your front door; you will appreciate every inch of this meticulously maintained home. This masterly crafted home has only the finest quality material with over $30,000 in upgrades with magnificent attention to detail. This Luxurious Home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and approx. 1600+ sq. ft. The Chef’s kitchen offers granite counters, white appliances and white cabinetry. Romantic master features mirrored wardrobe closet doors, opulent bath with re-glazed tile shower, white cabinetry and stone counters. Home highlights: recessed lighting, all new paint, new fixtures in baths, mirrored wardrobes doors and elegantly lined in plank style laminate wood flooring throughout. Additional upgrades include dual pane windows, new slider, new door and handles, A/C, updated kitchen, inside laundry, tank-less water heater, new exterior led lighting and new exterior paint. This home is further enhanced by an exquisite firework show nightly from Disneyland. Clearly no expense was spared in this remarkable entertainer’s home. Centrally located to award winning Golf, OC finest beaches, entertainment, shopping, schools and parks. A magnificent home for those demanding the best… NO PETS OF ANY KIND!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Dakota Avenue have any available units?
3224 Dakota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Dakota Avenue have?
Some of 3224 Dakota Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Dakota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Dakota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Dakota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Dakota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3224 Dakota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3224 Dakota Avenue offers parking.
Does 3224 Dakota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Dakota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Dakota Avenue have a pool?
No, 3224 Dakota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Dakota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3224 Dakota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Dakota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Dakota Avenue has units with dishwashers.

