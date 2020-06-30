3224 Dakota Avenue

Amenities

Unquestionably one of the most spectacular Mesa Verde Homes you will find from the minute you enter your front door; you will appreciate every inch of this meticulously maintained home. This masterly crafted home has only the finest quality material with over $30,000 in upgrades with magnificent attention to detail. This Luxurious Home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and approx. 1600+ sq. ft. The Chef’s kitchen offers granite counters, white appliances and white cabinetry. Romantic master features mirrored wardrobe closet doors, opulent bath with re-glazed tile shower, white cabinetry and stone counters. Home highlights: recessed lighting, all new paint, new fixtures in baths, mirrored wardrobes doors and elegantly lined in plank style laminate wood flooring throughout. Additional upgrades include dual pane windows, new slider, new door and handles, A/C, updated kitchen, inside laundry, tank-less water heater, new exterior led lighting and new exterior paint. This home is further enhanced by an exquisite firework show nightly from Disneyland. Clearly no expense was spared in this remarkable entertainer’s home. Centrally located to award winning Golf, OC finest beaches, entertainment, shopping, schools and parks. A magnificent home for those demanding the best… NO PETS OF ANY KIND!!!!