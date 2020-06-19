All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 3201 Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
3201 Washington Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:49 PM

3201 Washington Avenue

3201 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3201 Washington Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after, one level home in the extremely desirable neighborhood of Mesa Verde-State Streets. This charming home with it's beautifully landscaped front yard, white picket fence, and quaint RED Dutch Door leads you into a lovely 3 bedroom upgraded home on a corner lot with lots of privacy. The kitchen offers white and grey granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and overlooks the dining area with wainscoting and hardwood flooring. Newly remodeled bathrooms. The living room has a cozy fireplace, 4-inch baseboards, crown molding and sliding glass doors to the spacious and impeccably maintained backyard - PERFECT for entertaining. A new garage door has been installed. As the saying goes...Location, Location, Location...you will be close to the Mesa Verde Golf Course, South Coast Plaza, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 4-star restaurants, Ikea, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Movies, and the bike trail is one minute away and leads to both Newport and Huntington Beach. All this and freeway close! Come and see this wonderful home soon. It won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Washington Avenue have any available units?
3201 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 3201 Washington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3201 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Washington Avenue offers parking.
Does 3201 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3201 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine