3201 Washington Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after, one level home in the extremely desirable neighborhood of Mesa Verde-State Streets. This charming home with it's beautifully landscaped front yard, white picket fence, and quaint RED Dutch Door leads you into a lovely 3 bedroom upgraded home on a corner lot with lots of privacy. The kitchen offers white and grey granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and overlooks the dining area with wainscoting and hardwood flooring. Newly remodeled bathrooms. The living room has a cozy fireplace, 4-inch baseboards, crown molding and sliding glass doors to the spacious and impeccably maintained backyard - PERFECT for entertaining. A new garage door has been installed. As the saying goes...Location, Location, Location...you will be close to the Mesa Verde Golf Course, South Coast Plaza, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 4-star restaurants, Ikea, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Movies, and the bike trail is one minute away and leads to both Newport and Huntington Beach. All this and freeway close! Come and see this wonderful home soon. It won't last long.