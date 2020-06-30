3132 Coolidge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Please contact listing agent Patrick Hourigan today to arrange a private tour at (949) 463-7639 OR aussiecfo@cox.net - This recently remodeled quiet neighborhood home offer 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, complete kitchen remodel with new cook top and range, new dishwasher, new farm style stainless sink, new counters, new engineered wood floor throughout, new carpet in all bedrooms, new can lighting throughout, new interior doors and fixtures, new windows and sliding doors, 2 complete new bathrooms, large lot, and much more. Close South Coast Plaza, schools, parks, and the 405 Fwy and 73 Tool Rd.