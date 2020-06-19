All apartments in Costa Mesa
3025 Capri Lane

3025 Capri Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Capri Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
guest suite
sauna
Single Level Golf Course view home located on the Prestigious Mesa Verde Country Club Golf Course on a cul de sac street. 4700+ sq/ft with 5 large bedrooms plus guest suite and 4.5 baths. Maple wood and tile floors throughout the house with carpet in the bedrooms (the guest room does have wood floors). Living room with fire place overlooks an atrium. The dining room overlooks the golf course, great for family and friends or just a quiet dinner. The kitchen with a skylight is light and bright, island for all to gather and looks into the family room and out on to the golf course. This is a very relaxed and comfortable home. To say the master suite is "Spacious" is an understatement. This oversized bedroom has plenty of room, an extra large shower, multiple heads, a large bath, a sauna and an oversized closets. The secondary bedrooms are also very roomy. The guest room is located on the other side of the home and also looks out to the golf course. Large size backyard with phenomenal golf course view, great for peaceful relaxing or entertaining. Plenty of parking with a long driveway and 3 car garage. Call John Kelly to schedule a tour, 949-233-5574.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Capri Lane have any available units?
3025 Capri Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Capri Lane have?
Some of 3025 Capri Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Capri Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Capri Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Capri Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Capri Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3025 Capri Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Capri Lane offers parking.
Does 3025 Capri Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Capri Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Capri Lane have a pool?
No, 3025 Capri Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Capri Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3025 Capri Lane has accessible units.
Does 3025 Capri Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Capri Lane has units with dishwashers.
