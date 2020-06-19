3025 Capri Lane

Amenities

Single Level Golf Course view home located on the Prestigious Mesa Verde Country Club Golf Course on a cul de sac street. 4700+ sq/ft with 5 large bedrooms plus guest suite and 4.5 baths. Maple wood and tile floors throughout the house with carpet in the bedrooms (the guest room does have wood floors). Living room with fire place overlooks an atrium. The dining room overlooks the golf course, great for family and friends or just a quiet dinner. The kitchen with a skylight is light and bright, island for all to gather and looks into the family room and out on to the golf course. This is a very relaxed and comfortable home. To say the master suite is "Spacious" is an understatement. This oversized bedroom has plenty of room, an extra large shower, multiple heads, a large bath, a sauna and an oversized closets. The secondary bedrooms are also very roomy. The guest room is located on the other side of the home and also looks out to the golf course. Large size backyard with phenomenal golf course view, great for peaceful relaxing or entertaining. Plenty of parking with a long driveway and 3 car garage. Call John Kelly to schedule a tour, 949-233-5574.