3019 Samoa Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Costa Mesa home located on a very queit cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located downstairs while the upstairs has a huge loft/4th bedroom. The living room features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The light and bright kitchen has a laundry area, breakfast bar and skylights to let the sunshine in.



The open floorplan and large backyard make this home an entertainer's dream! The large living and dining room have double doors opening to the outdoor space. The yard has a covered patio and built in BBQ perfect for enjoying the Southern California outdoor lifestyle! The home has a 2 car garage and a parking for an RV or boat. Walking distance to schools, shopping and playgrounds make this a perfect choice for your next home!



Please contact Erin James at 949-652-8160 to set up an appointment to view this incredible house!