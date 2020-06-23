All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3019 Samoa Place

3019 Samoa Place · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Samoa Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Costa Mesa home located on a very queit cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located downstairs while the upstairs has a huge loft/4th bedroom. The living room features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The light and bright kitchen has a laundry area, breakfast bar and skylights to let the sunshine in.

The open floorplan and large backyard make this home an entertainer's dream! The large living and dining room have double doors opening to the outdoor space. The yard has a covered patio and built in BBQ perfect for enjoying the Southern California outdoor lifestyle! The home has a 2 car garage and a parking for an RV or boat. Walking distance to schools, shopping and playgrounds make this a perfect choice for your next home!

Please contact Erin James at 949-652-8160 to set up an appointment to view this incredible house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Samoa Place have any available units?
3019 Samoa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Samoa Place have?
Some of 3019 Samoa Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Samoa Place currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Samoa Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Samoa Place pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Samoa Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3019 Samoa Place offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Samoa Place does offer parking.
Does 3019 Samoa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Samoa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Samoa Place have a pool?
No, 3019 Samoa Place does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Samoa Place have accessible units?
No, 3019 Samoa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Samoa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Samoa Place has units with dishwashers.
