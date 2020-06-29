All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

2913 Royal Palm

2913 Royal Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Royal Palm Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bed Costa Mesa Home for Lease - You'll love everything this home has to offer from the minute you walk through the front gate! A spacious front yard welcomes you in to this single-level 3-bed, 2-bath gem. A privacy wall and gate separating the front of the house keeps it quiet and secluded. Situated in the heart of Costa Mesa in the Newport Mesa school district, walking distance from restaurants/shops and a short drive from the freeway and Newport Beach, the location is one of convenience. A beautifully redone kitchen boasts an open layout with an abundance of counter space, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen/dining area make this home perfect for indoor/outdoor living with ample space for outdoor dining and a nice lawn for a pet! Both bathrooms have been entirely remodeled and the floors throughout the home consist of refinished oak and newer carpet. A generously sized backyard has plenty of lawn space to enjoy the outdoors and a 2-car attached garage with direct access offers extra storage. ALL appliances come included (even fridge and washer/dryer)!
*One pet allowed with $500 pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.

(RLNE5530976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Royal Palm have any available units?
2913 Royal Palm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Royal Palm have?
Some of 2913 Royal Palm's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Royal Palm currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Royal Palm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Royal Palm pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Royal Palm is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Royal Palm offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Royal Palm offers parking.
Does 2913 Royal Palm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 Royal Palm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Royal Palm have a pool?
No, 2913 Royal Palm does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Royal Palm have accessible units?
No, 2913 Royal Palm does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Royal Palm have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Royal Palm does not have units with dishwashers.

