2913 Royal Palm

Remodeled 3 Bed Costa Mesa Home for Lease - You'll love everything this home has to offer from the minute you walk through the front gate! A spacious front yard welcomes you in to this single-level 3-bed, 2-bath gem. A privacy wall and gate separating the front of the house keeps it quiet and secluded. Situated in the heart of Costa Mesa in the Newport Mesa school district, walking distance from restaurants/shops and a short drive from the freeway and Newport Beach, the location is one of convenience. A beautifully redone kitchen boasts an open layout with an abundance of counter space, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen/dining area make this home perfect for indoor/outdoor living with ample space for outdoor dining and a nice lawn for a pet! Both bathrooms have been entirely remodeled and the floors throughout the home consist of refinished oak and newer carpet. A generously sized backyard has plenty of lawn space to enjoy the outdoors and a 2-car attached garage with direct access offers extra storage. ALL appliances come included (even fridge and washer/dryer)!

*One pet allowed with $500 pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.



(RLNE5530976)