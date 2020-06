Amenities

Beautifully upgraded Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Upstairs unit, located in the highly desirable Mesa Del Mar Community of Costa Mesa. Beautiful yard and gated courtyard. This unit comes with a one garage space and one extra parking. Spacious and bright kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Master Bedroom and second bedroom are spacious and very open and bright floor plan. Within 1 mile of Orange Coast College, 2 miles to South Coast Plaza and 5 miles to Newport Beach. Community laundry on site.