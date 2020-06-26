285 E 19th Street

Amenities

Exclusively listed by todd bousman bouHAUS properties + Nook RE 949.533.8633 todd@bouHAUS.com -

Don't blink. Opportunities like this do not present themselves too often. A Restored, Vintage 1922 Cottage in a desirable Eastside locale, yet highly private. As you step through your entry gate you are greeted by a private oasis; succulents, fruit trees, grasses, and fountains with large open grass and entertaining areas all behind a privacy hedge. Inside the highly curated home, you will find natural Walnut hard-wood floors, custom kitchen with gourmet appliances and Marble counters. Natural light floods the living areas with views out to your yard. The designer finishes do not stop there. 3 bedrooms and Two main house bathrooms are also finished to the highest level. In the detached Casita, you will find a nice office or 4th bedroom with an additional bath as well as a second Refridgerator and oversized Fisher Paykel washer and dryer included. Tinker in the potting area with raised planter beds in your own sanctuary out back. A custom storage shed and 2 off-street parking spaces complete your home and with the Tesla Home Solar, your electric bills will be almost non-existent. All this within close proximity to the 17th Street corridor amenities, the beach, the Back Bay, Mariners Library and park as well as many activities just outside your doors. Enjoy