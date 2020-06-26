All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
285 E 19th Street
285 E 19th Street

285 East 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

285 East 19th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Exclusively listed by todd bousman bouHAUS properties + Nook RE 949.533.8633 todd@bouHAUS.com -
Don't blink. Opportunities like this do not present themselves too often. A Restored, Vintage 1922 Cottage in a desirable Eastside locale, yet highly private. As you step through your entry gate you are greeted by a private oasis; succulents, fruit trees, grasses, and fountains with large open grass and entertaining areas all behind a privacy hedge. Inside the highly curated home, you will find natural Walnut hard-wood floors, custom kitchen with gourmet appliances and Marble counters. Natural light floods the living areas with views out to your yard. The designer finishes do not stop there. 3 bedrooms and Two main house bathrooms are also finished to the highest level. In the detached Casita, you will find a nice office or 4th bedroom with an additional bath as well as a second Refridgerator and oversized Fisher Paykel washer and dryer included. Tinker in the potting area with raised planter beds in your own sanctuary out back. A custom storage shed and 2 off-street parking spaces complete your home and with the Tesla Home Solar, your electric bills will be almost non-existent. All this within close proximity to the 17th Street corridor amenities, the beach, the Back Bay, Mariners Library and park as well as many activities just outside your doors. Enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 E 19th Street have any available units?
285 E 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 E 19th Street have?
Some of 285 E 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 E 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 E 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 E 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 285 E 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 285 E 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 285 E 19th Street offers parking.
Does 285 E 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 E 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 E 19th Street have a pool?
No, 285 E 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 E 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 285 E 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 E 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 E 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
