2716 Skylark Circle.

VERY RARE LUXURY RENTAL HOME Professionally Remodeled BEAUTY. A VERY RARE RENTAL in Upper Bird Streets 2019 REMODEL in MESA VERDE Costa Mesa - Luxurious turnkey home in heart of coveted Upper Bird Streets of Mesa Verde. Spanning almost 3,000 square feet on a 9200 SqFt cul-de-sac lot. This stylish home boasts hardwood floors, and sparkling new kitchen and bathrooms. Versatile floor plan includes FIVE bedrooms, THREE walk-in closets and THREE bathrooms, 2 bedrooms and bath on main ground level. Charming entry door welcomes family and visitors to a 2 story open Foyer Adjacent GREAT ROOM is open to a remodeled showcase white kitchen. Kitchen counter tops are VENATINO PENTAL QUARTZ (60% MORE expensive than Granite) Italian Carrera Marble throughout. Homes are rarely available in this highly sought after neighborhood, Brand new kitchen boasts Venatino Pental Quartz counter tops (60% more expensive than Granite). Baths have generous use of Italian Carrera Marble, White Subway Bath Tile, bathroom floors of Concept Grey Glazed Porcelain Tile. With natural WOOD Provenza Affinity Liberation Floors throughout plus new carpet. Master bath with separate shower with 12 x 24 Italian Carrera Tile and dual Carrera topped vanity sinks, private closed door toilette and the best of the best most popular "SOAKER TUB". All this beauty enclosed for your privacy behind a full-sized, floor to ceiling, custom fitted sliding "BARN DOOR". CALL BROKER/OWNER DIRECTLY PLEASE CALL DON AT 949-222-1480