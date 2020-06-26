All apartments in Costa Mesa
2716 Skylark Circle
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

2716 Skylark Circle

2716 Skylark Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Skylark Circle, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
VERY RARE LUXURY RENTAL HOME Professionally Remodeled BEAUTY. A VERY RARE RENTAL in Upper Bird Streets 2019 REMODEL in MESA VERDE Costa Mesa - Luxurious turnkey home in heart of coveted Upper Bird Streets of Mesa Verde. Spanning almost 3,000 square feet on a 9200 SqFt cul-de-sac lot. This stylish home boasts hardwood floors, and sparkling new kitchen and bathrooms. Versatile floor plan includes FIVE bedrooms, THREE walk-in closets and THREE bathrooms, 2 bedrooms and bath on main ground level. Charming entry door welcomes family and visitors to a 2 story open Foyer Adjacent GREAT ROOM is open to a remodeled showcase white kitchen. Kitchen counter tops are VENATINO PENTAL QUARTZ (60% MORE expensive than Granite) Italian Carrera Marble throughout. Homes are rarely available in this highly sought after neighborhood, Brand new kitchen boasts Venatino Pental Quartz counter tops (60% more expensive than Granite). Baths have generous use of Italian Carrera Marble, White Subway Bath Tile, bathroom floors of Concept Grey Glazed Porcelain Tile. With natural WOOD Provenza Affinity Liberation Floors throughout plus new carpet. Master bath with separate shower with 12 x 24 Italian Carrera Tile and dual Carrera topped vanity sinks, private closed door toilette and the best of the best most popular "SOAKER TUB". All this beauty enclosed for your privacy behind a full-sized, floor to ceiling, custom fitted sliding "BARN DOOR". CALL BROKER/OWNER DIRECTLY PLEASE CALL DON AT 949-222-1480

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2716 Skylark Circle have any available units?
2716 Skylark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Skylark Circle have?
Some of 2716 Skylark Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Skylark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Skylark Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Skylark Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Skylark Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2716 Skylark Circle offer parking?
No, 2716 Skylark Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Skylark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Skylark Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Skylark Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2716 Skylark Circle has a pool.
Does 2716 Skylark Circle have accessible units?
No, 2716 Skylark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Skylark Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Skylark Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

