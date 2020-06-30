268 Flower Street

Amenities

On the desirable street in Costa Mesa is the Cape Cod style home home that you have been waiting for. Located at the rear side of the lot is your private detached home. This four bedroom and three bathroom home has everything you need. Featuring a large living room that opens up to the breakfast nook and well kept Kitchen. There are two bedrooms downstairs with a downstairs full bathroom. The Two bedrooms upstairs are large and private with full bathrooms. There is a one car garage with an additional parking space. The home has a private gate leading into the front entrance to allow privacy form the front home on the lot. The home is located within walking distance from the famous 17th St which includes, restaurants, shops and stores. Just a bike ride away from the Pacific Ocean, this home captures Orange County Costal Living at its finest. This beach home is perfect!