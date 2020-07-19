2603 Elden Ave

Amenities

Available 04/01/19 Eastside Open Floor Plan w/ Outdoor Area - Property Id: 101174



East Side Costa Mesa. One of 12 condos in a friendly, family oriented community.



Features tall ceilings, lots of natural light

-Air conditioning/heat

-Washer/dryer in unit

-Fireplace

-Two car garage

-Laminate floors

-Oversized master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet

-Open floor plan kitchen/dining/living area

-Private patio with grass area and raised planter beds

-Plantation shutters throughout

-Granite countertops

-White cabinets

-Stainless steel appliances

-Wine fridge



Centrally located near excellent schools in the Newport Mesa Unified School District, freeways, shopping, restaurants, and walking trails.



No smokers. Pet policy - open to very well-behaved pets ONLY.

Required - Tenant screening report

