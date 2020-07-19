All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2603 Elden Ave

2603 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Eastside Open Floor Plan w/ Outdoor Area - Property Id: 101174

East Side Costa Mesa. One of 12 condos in a friendly, family oriented community.

Features tall ceilings, lots of natural light
-Air conditioning/heat
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Fireplace
-Two car garage
-Laminate floors
-Oversized master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet
-Open floor plan kitchen/dining/living area
-Private patio with grass area and raised planter beds
-Plantation shutters throughout
-Granite countertops
-White cabinets
-Stainless steel appliances
-Wine fridge

Centrally located near excellent schools in the Newport Mesa Unified School District, freeways, shopping, restaurants, and walking trails.

No smokers. Pet policy - open to very well-behaved pets ONLY.
Required - Tenant screening report
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101174
Property Id 101174

(RLNE4717940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Elden Ave have any available units?
2603 Elden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Elden Ave have?
Some of 2603 Elden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Elden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Elden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Elden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Elden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Elden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Elden Ave offers parking.
Does 2603 Elden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 Elden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Elden Ave have a pool?
No, 2603 Elden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Elden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2603 Elden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Elden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Elden Ave has units with dishwashers.
