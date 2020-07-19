2603 Elden Ave

Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Eastside Open Floor Plan w/ Outdoor Area - Property Id: 101174
East Side Costa Mesa. One of 12 condos in a friendly, family oriented community.
Features tall ceilings, lots of natural light
-Air conditioning/heat
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Fireplace
-Two car garage
-Laminate floors
-Oversized master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet
-Open floor plan kitchen/dining/living area
-Private patio with grass area and raised planter beds
-Plantation shutters throughout
-Granite countertops
-White cabinets
-Stainless steel appliances
-Wine fridge
Centrally located near excellent schools in the Newport Mesa Unified School District, freeways, shopping, restaurants, and walking trails.
No smokers. Pet policy - open to very well-behaved pets ONLY.
Required - Tenant screening report
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101174
