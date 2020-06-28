All apartments in Costa Mesa
2601 Santa Ana Av.

2601 Santa Ana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready to move in! Lovely home with yard. Fire place in LR - large DR - FR - 1/2 bath downstairs - Granite/stainless steel kitchen - Study attached to master - large shower/tub/walk in closet - laundry room upstairs - Deposit can be taken in three payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2601 Santa Ana Av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Some of 2601 Santa Ana Av.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2601 Santa Ana Av. is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 2601 Santa Ana Av. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Yes, 2601 Santa Ana Av. offers parking.
Yes, 2601 Santa Ana Av. offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 2601 Santa Ana Av. does not have a pool.
No, 2601 Santa Ana Av. does not have accessible units.
Yes, 2601 Santa Ana Av. has units with dishwashers.
