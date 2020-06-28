2601 Santa Ana Av.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ready to move in! Lovely home with yard. Fire place in LR - large DR - FR - 1/2 bath downstairs - Granite/stainless steel kitchen - Study attached to master - large shower/tub/walk in closet - laundry room upstairs - Deposit can be taken in three payments.