2601 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready to move in! Lovely home with yard. Fire place in LR - large DR - FR - 1/2 bath downstairs - Granite/stainless steel kitchen - Study attached to master - large shower/tub/walk in closet - laundry room upstairs - Deposit can be taken in three payments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Santa Ana Av. have any available units?
2601 Santa Ana Av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Santa Ana Av. have?
Some of 2601 Santa Ana Av.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Santa Ana Av. currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Santa Ana Av. is not currently offering any rent specials.