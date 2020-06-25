All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:19 AM

258 Santa Isabel Avenue

258 Santa Isabel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

258 Santa Isabel Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
GATED. SECLUDED. This home is beautifully appointed. One of four homes in a small gated community. Private yard and entry. Secure.
Highly upgraded with travertine, woods, granite and stainless. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms PLUS a large bonus room with private entry and full bathroom, can be used as an office, game room or use your imagination. Lovely formal and casual family rooms. Beautiful secluded and low maintenance backyard. Many interior upgrades including High ceilings, wrap around staircase, downstairs bedroom with private bath. A must see executive home in Costa Mesa. Located walking distance to back bay walking trails and close to many restaurants. Full gourmet kitchen, fireplace and sky high windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Santa Isabel Avenue have any available units?
258 Santa Isabel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Santa Isabel Avenue have?
Some of 258 Santa Isabel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Santa Isabel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 Santa Isabel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Santa Isabel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 258 Santa Isabel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 258 Santa Isabel Avenue offer parking?
No, 258 Santa Isabel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 258 Santa Isabel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Santa Isabel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Santa Isabel Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 Santa Isabel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 Santa Isabel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 Santa Isabel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Santa Isabel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Santa Isabel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
