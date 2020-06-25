258 Santa Isabel Avenue

Amenities

GATED. SECLUDED. This home is beautifully appointed. One of four homes in a small gated community. Private yard and entry. Secure.

Highly upgraded with travertine, woods, granite and stainless. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms PLUS a large bonus room with private entry and full bathroom, can be used as an office, game room or use your imagination. Lovely formal and casual family rooms. Beautiful secluded and low maintenance backyard. Many interior upgrades including High ceilings, wrap around staircase, downstairs bedroom with private bath. A must see executive home in Costa Mesa. Located walking distance to back bay walking trails and close to many restaurants. Full gourmet kitchen, fireplace and sky high windows.