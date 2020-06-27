All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

2531 Cornerstone Lane

2531 Cornerstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2531 Cornerstone Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Modern Mediterranean Home in Private Gated Community within the Heart of Costa Mesa! Free Standing Condo With No Shared Walls in Exclusive Enclave with Private Back Yard and 2 Car Garage with Direct Home Access. This home features a complete gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, and sleek cabinets that opens to the family room with access to the private backyard. Adjacent is the spacious living room with fireplace that encompasses a staircase that opens to an open upper layout featuring multiple bedrooms and a loft area with computer desk work station nook. Bedrooms feature plenty of natural light and private balcony over looking front of the home. Master Bedroom Suite has sprawling Master Bathroom with soaking tub, standing shower, dual vanities with granite counter tops and large tiling. Enjoy High Ceilings, Plush Carpet, and Installed Window Treatments throughout. All Bathrooms have modern fixtures with granite counter top vanities. Interior Laundry room is also a great convenience. Prime Location that's a secluded and secure neighborhood within close proximity to Mesa Verde, Golf Course, Beach, Orange Coast College, Shopping, and Excellent Dining Selections. No Smoking, No Pets. Move-In Ready July 21st, 2019 and Accepting Applications Immediately - Apply Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Cornerstone Lane have any available units?
2531 Cornerstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 Cornerstone Lane have?
Some of 2531 Cornerstone Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Cornerstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Cornerstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Cornerstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2531 Cornerstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2531 Cornerstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Cornerstone Lane offers parking.
Does 2531 Cornerstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Cornerstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Cornerstone Lane have a pool?
No, 2531 Cornerstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Cornerstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 2531 Cornerstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Cornerstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 Cornerstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
