2531 Cornerstone Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Modern Mediterranean Home in Private Gated Community within the Heart of Costa Mesa! Free Standing Condo With No Shared Walls in Exclusive Enclave with Private Back Yard and 2 Car Garage with Direct Home Access. This home features a complete gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, and sleek cabinets that opens to the family room with access to the private backyard. Adjacent is the spacious living room with fireplace that encompasses a staircase that opens to an open upper layout featuring multiple bedrooms and a loft area with computer desk work station nook. Bedrooms feature plenty of natural light and private balcony over looking front of the home. Master Bedroom Suite has sprawling Master Bathroom with soaking tub, standing shower, dual vanities with granite counter tops and large tiling. Enjoy High Ceilings, Plush Carpet, and Installed Window Treatments throughout. All Bathrooms have modern fixtures with granite counter top vanities. Interior Laundry room is also a great convenience. Prime Location that's a secluded and secure neighborhood within close proximity to Mesa Verde, Golf Course, Beach, Orange Coast College, Shopping, and Excellent Dining Selections. No Smoking, No Pets. Move-In Ready July 21st, 2019 and Accepting Applications Immediately - Apply Now!