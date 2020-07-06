2518 Carnegie Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this gorgeous open living home with RV ACCESS. As you walk in to open floor plan you will feel at home. The Kitchen is to die for, including Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, granite counters with a breakfast bar open to the Dining and Living area, very comfortable and wide open. The Living Room and the spacious Family Room both have fire places. Walk out to the Large Back Yard great for entertaining or just relaxing in the privacy. This Remodeled home is in Move In conditions and features dual pane windows, gorgeous flooring, recess lighting, completely remodeled baths, beautiful fireplaces. The front and back yard landscaping with automatic sprinklers and a garden to maintain and much more to see!

This Fabulous Home Is Located within walking distance to Orange Coast College, Orange County Fairgrounds, Vanguard University, Costa Mesa County Club-Golf Course, Parks, and Neighboring Newport Beach and Balboa Beach. No Freeway Noise. Easy Access to and from Freeways. Shopping Centers, Hospital, Entertainment, Restaurant and more... Centrally Located to All Major Amenities *Location, Location, Location* Don’t Miss Out on this Remodeled Opportunity….A Must See!! The RV PARKING could have Boat, RV, and other "Toys", a definite benefit. Pet friendly. Call or Text John Kelly for a private showing, 949-233-5574.