All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2518 Carnegie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2518 Carnegie Avenue
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

2518 Carnegie Avenue

2518 Carnegie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2518 Carnegie Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this gorgeous open living home with RV ACCESS. As you walk in to open floor plan you will feel at home. The Kitchen is to die for, including Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, granite counters with a breakfast bar open to the Dining and Living area, very comfortable and wide open. The Living Room and the spacious Family Room both have fire places. Walk out to the Large Back Yard great for entertaining or just relaxing in the privacy. This Remodeled home is in Move In conditions and features dual pane windows, gorgeous flooring, recess lighting, completely remodeled baths, beautiful fireplaces. The front and back yard landscaping with automatic sprinklers and a garden to maintain and much more to see!
This Fabulous Home Is Located within walking distance to Orange Coast College, Orange County Fairgrounds, Vanguard University, Costa Mesa County Club-Golf Course, Parks, and Neighboring Newport Beach and Balboa Beach. No Freeway Noise. Easy Access to and from Freeways. Shopping Centers, Hospital, Entertainment, Restaurant and more... Centrally Located to All Major Amenities *Location, Location, Location* Don’t Miss Out on this Remodeled Opportunity….A Must See!! The RV PARKING could have Boat, RV, and other "Toys", a definite benefit. Pet friendly. Call or Text John Kelly for a private showing, 949-233-5574.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Carnegie Avenue have any available units?
2518 Carnegie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Carnegie Avenue have?
Some of 2518 Carnegie Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Carnegie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Carnegie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Carnegie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Carnegie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Carnegie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Carnegie Avenue offers parking.
Does 2518 Carnegie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Carnegie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Carnegie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2518 Carnegie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Carnegie Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2518 Carnegie Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2518 Carnegie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Carnegie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine