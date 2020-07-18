2440 Newport Blvd

Amenities

Large 5 bedroom/3 bath gorgeous house located in a small gated community. The main floor features and open concept living/dining area, wood flooring, a bedroom and a full bathroom. The kitchen is open to the family room and features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage in custom built cabinets. The family room leads to the backyard, which is ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The upstairs features a separate laundry room and 4 additional bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with en suite that features dual sinks, spacious tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. This home is just minutes away from UCI, South Coast Plaza, the Back Bay, the Beach, Orange Coast College and Vanguard University. Located near the epicenter of the 55 and 405 fwy. You won't want to miss this one!