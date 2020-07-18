All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

2440 Newport Blvd

2440 Newport Boulevard · (909) 993-4402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2440 Newport Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 5 bedroom/3 bath gorgeous house located in a small gated community. The main floor features and open concept living/dining area, wood flooring, a bedroom and a full bathroom. The kitchen is open to the family room and features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage in custom built cabinets. The family room leads to the backyard, which is ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The upstairs features a separate laundry room and 4 additional bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with en suite that features dual sinks, spacious tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. This home is just minutes away from UCI, South Coast Plaza, the Back Bay, the Beach, Orange Coast College and Vanguard University. Located near the epicenter of the 55 and 405 fwy. You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Newport Blvd have any available units?
2440 Newport Blvd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Newport Blvd have?
Some of 2440 Newport Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Newport Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Newport Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Newport Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Newport Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2440 Newport Blvd offer parking?
No, 2440 Newport Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2440 Newport Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Newport Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Newport Blvd have a pool?
No, 2440 Newport Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Newport Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2440 Newport Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Newport Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Newport Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
