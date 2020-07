Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Make this 3 bedroom Monticello Town house your new home! Spacious living room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, pantry and breakfast bar. Relax in the private brick patio that leads from the house to the 2 garage. New flooring, new paint. Association clubhouse, pools and spa. This quiet community is freeway close and close to Vanguard and great shopping.