2406 Narbonne Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage internet access tennis court

$5500/ 4Br-2.5Ba - 1780 SqFt - Furnished Condo, w/garage/Washer/Dryer/Pool/Patio



Fully Furnished, 4Br-2.5Ba, 2 level Townhome, Centrally located in Eastside Costa Mesa, walking distance to Back Bay bicycle trail, in prestigious Back Bay Gardens (Newport Riviera) townhome complex.

Will be available from JULY 1, 2018



We are renting this fully furnished townhome short-term, for preferably 2 summer months (July, August), or full month at a time. The townhome can accomodate 4-6 people.

(If needed earlier or later, talk to me. If needed for shorter or longer, talk to me. If needed for up to 8 people, talk to me.)



The ground floor has fully equipped, newly renovated spacious kitchen with new oak cabinetry, Black Galaxy granite counters, stainless steel new stove and dishwasher, recessed LED lighting. Also on the ground floor are the dining room, living room, 1/2Ba (toilet), laundry cubicle. Large patio, with earth-tone tiles and flowerbeds, opens from the living room and dining room. 2-car garage is attached.

The upstairs master bedroom has newly renovated master bathroom, with uniform style light-blue porcelain tile with double vanities, large soaking tub, separate large stand-alone shower with hand-held showerhead and rainfall showerhead. The smaller bathroom has same style large shower. The other 3 bedrooms share this bathroom. 2 bedrooms have unique curved vaulted ceilings with beautiful wood covering, and curved windows letting natural light in, these also open onto a balcony overlooking the driveway.

The association has beautiful junior Olympic pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts with night-lighting, clubhouses, game rooms and large greenbelts.

The townhome is in a quiet safe family community, so Please, no loud partying! Perfect for a family relocating to California. For Travelers - it is in an ideal Central Orange County location close to all freeways; 10 min to beaches, 20 min to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, 1 hr to Los Angeles, 1 hr to San Diego. We are working professionals, but we live almost nextdoor and can be contacted if there is a problem.

This Property can also be rented unfurnished, long-term (1 yr lease) for $3700/month.



*5500/ month, All utilities, and Fast Wireless Internet included

* 4 Bedrooms, all upstairs, 2-1.2Ba (1780 sqft)

* Fully furnished, fully equipped (Can sleep 1-8 people) - 1 King Bed, 1 Queen bed, 2 twins, pull out futon, porta-crib available upon request

* 4-6 guests, if you need for up to 8 guests, talk to me.

* Fully equipped kitchen. All bedding, linens, towels supplied

* Large back patio with tiles and flowerbeds.

* 2-car garage (small cars) attached to front of unit

* Washer/Dryer cubicle on ground floor opening from kitchen

* Community pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, game room, large greenbelts directly behind garage

* Large screen TV, ROKU- Netflix/Amazon ready, + DVD player w/DVDs