All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2406 Narbonne Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2406 Narbonne Way
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:54 AM

2406 Narbonne Way

2406 Narbonne Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2406 Narbonne Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
$5500/ 4Br-2.5Ba - 1780 SqFt - Furnished Condo, w/garage/Washer/Dryer/Pool/Patio

Fully Furnished, 4Br-2.5Ba, 2 level Townhome, Centrally located in Eastside Costa Mesa, walking distance to Back Bay bicycle trail, in prestigious Back Bay Gardens (Newport Riviera) townhome complex.
Will be available from JULY 1, 2018

We are renting this fully furnished townhome short-term, for preferably 2 summer months (July, August), or full month at a time. The townhome can accomodate 4-6 people.
(If needed earlier or later, talk to me. If needed for shorter or longer, talk to me. If needed for up to 8 people, talk to me.)

The ground floor has fully equipped, newly renovated spacious kitchen with new oak cabinetry, Black Galaxy granite counters, stainless steel new stove and dishwasher, recessed LED lighting. Also on the ground floor are the dining room, living room, 1/2Ba (toilet), laundry cubicle. Large patio, with earth-tone tiles and flowerbeds, opens from the living room and dining room. 2-car garage is attached.
The upstairs master bedroom has newly renovated master bathroom, with uniform style light-blue porcelain tile with double vanities, large soaking tub, separate large stand-alone shower with hand-held showerhead and rainfall showerhead. The smaller bathroom has same style large shower. The other 3 bedrooms share this bathroom. 2 bedrooms have unique curved vaulted ceilings with beautiful wood covering, and curved windows letting natural light in, these also open onto a balcony overlooking the driveway.
The association has beautiful junior Olympic pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts with night-lighting, clubhouses, game rooms and large greenbelts.
The townhome is in a quiet safe family community, so Please, no loud partying! Perfect for a family relocating to California. For Travelers - it is in an ideal Central Orange County location close to all freeways; 10 min to beaches, 20 min to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, 1 hr to Los Angeles, 1 hr to San Diego. We are working professionals, but we live almost nextdoor and can be contacted if there is a problem.
This Property can also be rented unfurnished, long-term (1 yr lease) for $3700/month.

*5500/ month, All utilities, and Fast Wireless Internet included
* 4 Bedrooms, all upstairs, 2-1.2Ba (1780 sqft)
* Fully furnished, fully equipped (Can sleep 1-8 people) - 1 King Bed, 1 Queen bed, 2 twins, pull out futon, porta-crib available upon request
* 4-6 guests, if you need for up to 8 guests, talk to me.
* Fully equipped kitchen. All bedding, linens, towels supplied
* Large back patio with tiles and flowerbeds.
* 2-car garage (small cars) attached to front of unit
* Washer/Dryer cubicle on ground floor opening from kitchen
* Community pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, game room, large greenbelts directly behind garage
* Large screen TV, ROKU- Netflix/Amazon ready, + DVD player w/DVDs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Narbonne Way have any available units?
2406 Narbonne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Narbonne Way have?
Some of 2406 Narbonne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Narbonne Way currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Narbonne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Narbonne Way pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Narbonne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2406 Narbonne Way offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Narbonne Way offers parking.
Does 2406 Narbonne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Narbonne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Narbonne Way have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Narbonne Way has a pool.
Does 2406 Narbonne Way have accessible units?
No, 2406 Narbonne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Narbonne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Narbonne Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine