Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2336 Minuteman Way

2336 Minuteman Way · (949) 280-0681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2336 Minuteman Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This upgraded three-bedroom townhome is located in the highly sought after Monticello community. The main level features brand new laminate wood flooring and has a very spacious living room and dining area. The downstairs guest bathroom is a full bathroom with a shower. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous and features beautiful granite countertops. Upstairs are three comfortable bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The slider downstairs leads to a private enclosed patio and your 2 car garage. There is a washer/dryer located in the closet on the patio for laundry convenience. Enjoy the breezes and lifestyle living in this fantastic community of Monticello. Located near the OC Fairgrounds, Vanguard University, convenient freeway access, close to shopping, restaurants, John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, UCI, OCC, parks and the beach. View the virtual tour https://youtu.be/DN-GDz5n2f0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Minuteman Way have any available units?
2336 Minuteman Way has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Minuteman Way have?
Some of 2336 Minuteman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Minuteman Way currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Minuteman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Minuteman Way pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Minuteman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2336 Minuteman Way offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Minuteman Way does offer parking.
Does 2336 Minuteman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 Minuteman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Minuteman Way have a pool?
No, 2336 Minuteman Way does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Minuteman Way have accessible units?
No, 2336 Minuteman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Minuteman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 Minuteman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
