2336 Minuteman Way

This upgraded three-bedroom townhome is located in the highly sought after Monticello community. The main level features brand new laminate wood flooring and has a very spacious living room and dining area. The downstairs guest bathroom is a full bathroom with a shower. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous and features beautiful granite countertops. Upstairs are three comfortable bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The slider downstairs leads to a private enclosed patio and your 2 car garage. There is a washer/dryer located in the closet on the patio for laundry convenience. Enjoy the breezes and lifestyle living in this fantastic community of Monticello. Located near the OC Fairgrounds, Vanguard University, convenient freeway access, close to shopping, restaurants, John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, UCI, OCC, parks and the beach. View the virtual tour https://youtu.be/DN-GDz5n2f0