Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

231 Cabrillo St.

231 Cabrillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

231 Cabrillo Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Spacious Upper Level 2 Bedroom Apartment for Lease in Costa Mesa - This light and airy upstairs unit is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Eastside Costa Mesa. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has faux wood laminate floors throughout, fresh paint, large outside space, single car garage, separate bonus room, and onsite laundry. One of the bedrooms comes with a sliding glass door which opens up to your private balcony. Here is your chance to enjoy the Southern California Lifestyle. Utilities included are Gas, Water, Trash, and Gardener. Small pets considered with additional deposit.

Showings by appointment only, please call 949.631.7777.
We are looking for a long-term tenant (1 year lease.)
BRE# 01968681
www.TCGRentals.com

(RLNE2175976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Cabrillo St. have any available units?
231 Cabrillo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Cabrillo St. have?
Some of 231 Cabrillo St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Cabrillo St. currently offering any rent specials?
231 Cabrillo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Cabrillo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Cabrillo St. is pet friendly.
Does 231 Cabrillo St. offer parking?
Yes, 231 Cabrillo St. offers parking.
Does 231 Cabrillo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Cabrillo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Cabrillo St. have a pool?
No, 231 Cabrillo St. does not have a pool.
Does 231 Cabrillo St. have accessible units?
No, 231 Cabrillo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Cabrillo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Cabrillo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
