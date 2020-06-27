2164 Canyon Unit F

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Town-home in Costa Mesa - Welcome home to 2164 Canyon in the gated community of Mesa Canyon Villas! Enter in your front door to soaring ceilings, bright windows, wood floors and plantation shutters throughout. The newly remodeled kitchen features shaker cabinets, an over-sized peninsula with Quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining and family room. Upstairs you will find a huge master retreat with vaulted ceilings, two separate closets and a large master bathroom with dual sinks and separate commode. Additionally, two secondary, spacious bedrooms come en-suite. Entertain guests in your private backyard with bbq hookups and a cascading bougainvillea tree. Also included is a two car, attached garage, additional storage within and the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Centrally located in Orange County, you can bike to the best beaches the coast has to offer. Come quick!



