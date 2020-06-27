All apartments in Costa Mesa
2164 Canyon Unit F

2164 Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2164 Canyon Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Town-home in Costa Mesa - Welcome home to 2164 Canyon in the gated community of Mesa Canyon Villas! Enter in your front door to soaring ceilings, bright windows, wood floors and plantation shutters throughout. The newly remodeled kitchen features shaker cabinets, an over-sized peninsula with Quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining and family room. Upstairs you will find a huge master retreat with vaulted ceilings, two separate closets and a large master bathroom with dual sinks and separate commode. Additionally, two secondary, spacious bedrooms come en-suite. Entertain guests in your private backyard with bbq hookups and a cascading bougainvillea tree. Also included is a two car, attached garage, additional storage within and the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Centrally located in Orange County, you can bike to the best beaches the coast has to offer. Come quick!

(RLNE4110617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 Canyon Unit F have any available units?
2164 Canyon Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2164 Canyon Unit F have?
Some of 2164 Canyon Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 Canyon Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
2164 Canyon Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 Canyon Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2164 Canyon Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 2164 Canyon Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 2164 Canyon Unit F offers parking.
Does 2164 Canyon Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2164 Canyon Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 Canyon Unit F have a pool?
No, 2164 Canyon Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 2164 Canyon Unit F have accessible units?
No, 2164 Canyon Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 Canyon Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2164 Canyon Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
