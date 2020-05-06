2161 Miner Street

Amenities

Seeking ONE INDIVIDUAL to share a house with a big back yard with one other tenant. The $1,400 rent includes a private wing of the home with 1 bedroom, an office, and 1 bathroom. The home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of Costa Mesa near shops, restaurants and close to the ocean. Huge, gated back and front yards and private, private, PRIVATE. This lot backs up to a city park with neighbors on only one side. Single car garage and WOW the driveway can easily park 3 cars. Large, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher all included. This house even has air conditioning and laundry hook ups with washer and dryer included. Great floor plan allows for lots of privacy for both tenants.