All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2161 Miner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2161 Miner Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2161 Miner Street

2161 Miner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2161 Miner Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Seeking ONE INDIVIDUAL to share a house with a big back yard with one other tenant. The $1,400 rent includes a private wing of the home with 1 bedroom, an office, and 1 bathroom. The home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of Costa Mesa near shops, restaurants and close to the ocean. Huge, gated back and front yards and private, private, PRIVATE. This lot backs up to a city park with neighbors on only one side. Single car garage and WOW the driveway can easily park 3 cars. Large, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher all included. This house even has air conditioning and laundry hook ups with washer and dryer included. Great floor plan allows for lots of privacy for both tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Miner Street have any available units?
2161 Miner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 Miner Street have?
Some of 2161 Miner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Miner Street currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Miner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Miner Street pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Miner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2161 Miner Street offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Miner Street offers parking.
Does 2161 Miner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2161 Miner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Miner Street have a pool?
No, 2161 Miner Street does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Miner Street have accessible units?
No, 2161 Miner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Miner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 Miner Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine