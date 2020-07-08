All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 215 Knox St B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
215 Knox St B
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

215 Knox St B

215 Knox St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 Knox St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 06/05/20 3BDR 2BA Eastside Costa Mesa Single Family Home - Property Id: 23516

3 bedroom 2 ba single family home located in east side Costa Mesa / Newport Beach Heights neighborhood. Walking distance to convenient shopping, banks, dining and entertainment. Biking distance to the peninsula and beach. Newport Harbor HS , Horace Ensign Intermediate School, Newport Heights Elementary School District.

Must have good credit, employment and references. No delinquencies , bankruptcies or foreclosures. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23516
Property Id 23516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Knox St B have any available units?
215 Knox St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Knox St B have?
Some of 215 Knox St B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Knox St B currently offering any rent specials?
215 Knox St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Knox St B pet-friendly?
No, 215 Knox St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 215 Knox St B offer parking?
No, 215 Knox St B does not offer parking.
Does 215 Knox St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Knox St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Knox St B have a pool?
No, 215 Knox St B does not have a pool.
Does 215 Knox St B have accessible units?
No, 215 Knox St B does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Knox St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Knox St B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine