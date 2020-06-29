2097 Orange Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Adorable Eastside property in great condition! 2 Bedroom unit with one bath, entry living room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen upgrades include newer butcher block counter top, maple cupboards, stainless steel refrigerator, wine cooler, dishwasher, newer range & appliances. Nice dining area off kitchen. Nice wood flooring throughout & carpet in bedrooms. Bath recently remodeled with new tub and shower. Private driveway with ample parking and one car garage with attached laundry room with washer & dryer for your convenience. Lovely unit shows light and bright! Large balcony off master with direct access top shared swimming pool. Lovely unit shows light and bright! Call for details: Elia and Betty @ The L3 Real Estate (714) 713-0538