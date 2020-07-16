2093 West Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing tri-level townhome in central Costa Mesa! - This amazing tri- level townhome boasts an office or small living space on the main floor, open concept main living room, and a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 2nd floor offers a 1/2 bath for guests and a nook for your entertainment center. The third floor has a spacious master bedroom with a large master bathroom and walk in closet. The 2nd master bedroom offers plenty of closet space and a private bathroom. The main floor has an attached two car garage. Solar energy throughout! Front Patio. Central to shops and freeways. Pets OK upon approval. This is not a property you want to miss out on!



(RLNE3641160)