All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2093 West Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2093 West Place Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2093 West Place Drive

2093 W Place Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2093 W Place Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing tri-level townhome in central Costa Mesa! - This amazing tri- level townhome boasts an office or small living space on the main floor, open concept main living room, and a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 2nd floor offers a 1/2 bath for guests and a nook for your entertainment center. The third floor has a spacious master bedroom with a large master bathroom and walk in closet. The 2nd master bedroom offers plenty of closet space and a private bathroom. The main floor has an attached two car garage. Solar energy throughout! Front Patio. Central to shops and freeways. Pets OK upon approval. This is not a property you want to miss out on!

(RLNE3641160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2093 West Place Drive have any available units?
2093 West Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2093 West Place Drive have?
Some of 2093 West Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2093 West Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2093 West Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 West Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2093 West Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2093 West Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2093 West Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2093 West Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2093 West Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 West Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2093 West Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2093 West Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2093 West Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 West Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2093 West Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine