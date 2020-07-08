208 Dartmouth Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Enter throught great front private gated patio. Great open 4 bedroom floor plan. Remodeled kitchen open to dining room. Kitchen has lots of cupboards and big pantry. Dining room is open to living and has view of private pool. Big living room has fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to big back yard with private pol and spa. Home has vaulted ceilings, recessed light and wood floors. Great back yard for enjoying the outdoors. Relax in the private pool and spa. Home is on a great corner lot on cul-de-sac street in the College Park neighborhood. Home has direct access to garage.