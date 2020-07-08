All apartments in Costa Mesa
Location

208 Dartmouth Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enter throught great front private gated patio. Great open 4 bedroom floor plan. Remodeled kitchen open to dining room. Kitchen has lots of cupboards and big pantry. Dining room is open to living and has view of private pool. Big living room has fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to big back yard with private pol and spa. Home has vaulted ceilings, recessed light and wood floors. Great back yard for enjoying the outdoors. Relax in the private pool and spa. Home is on a great corner lot on cul-de-sac street in the College Park neighborhood. Home has direct access to garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Dartmouth Place have any available units?
208 Dartmouth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Dartmouth Place have?
Some of 208 Dartmouth Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Dartmouth Place currently offering any rent specials?
208 Dartmouth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Dartmouth Place pet-friendly?
No, 208 Dartmouth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 208 Dartmouth Place offer parking?
Yes, 208 Dartmouth Place offers parking.
Does 208 Dartmouth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Dartmouth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Dartmouth Place have a pool?
Yes, 208 Dartmouth Place has a pool.
Does 208 Dartmouth Place have accessible units?
No, 208 Dartmouth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Dartmouth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Dartmouth Place has units with dishwashers.

