2020 Santa Ana Avenue

Exclusively located behind the gates in Eastside Costa Mesa. 2020 Santa Ana offers a sophisticated spin on the hipster vibe Eastside now offers. Offering three bedrooms and a small room which could be a nursery, an additional closet or an office, two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath (powder room) downstairs, there is ample room for everyone. The gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and granite countertops and is effortlessly coordinated with new hardwood floors and split tone grey hue painted walls and white crown moulding accents. The oversized master suite can be compared to a day-at-the-spa as it offers dual travertine dual vanity sinks, a jetted soaking tub, a separate shower and fantastic walk-in-closet. Enjoy al fresco dining in your private backyard space or take a stroll to one of many restaurants and or gastropubs. Weekend bike rides to the beach or swing in the back bay are convenient and easy. Welcome yourself home to 2020 Santa Ana Ave!