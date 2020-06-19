All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

2020 Santa Ana Avenue

2020 Santa Ana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Exclusively located behind the gates in Eastside Costa Mesa. 2020 Santa Ana offers a sophisticated spin on the hipster vibe Eastside now offers. Offering three bedrooms and a small room which could be a nursery, an additional closet or an office, two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath (powder room) downstairs, there is ample room for everyone. The gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and granite countertops and is effortlessly coordinated with new hardwood floors and split tone grey hue painted walls and white crown moulding accents. The oversized master suite can be compared to a day-at-the-spa as it offers dual travertine dual vanity sinks, a jetted soaking tub, a separate shower and fantastic walk-in-closet. Enjoy al fresco dining in your private backyard space or take a stroll to one of many restaurants and or gastropubs. Weekend bike rides to the beach or swing in the back bay are convenient and easy. Welcome yourself home to 2020 Santa Ana Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
2020 Santa Ana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 2020 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Santa Ana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2020 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
No, 2020 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2020 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2020 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Santa Ana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
