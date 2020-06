Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Two bedroom parklike settingCustom built in 1963, this home is now part of Quiet complex of mostly long-term tenants. Spacious garden visible from living room dining room and kitchen. Both bedrooms are large with ample wardrobes etc. Super location near triangle Square, library, public pool , and senior center. You will love living here! TEXT ONLY 9702094739



(RLNE5602968)