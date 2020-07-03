1924 Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled light and bright 1950’s Eastside Costa Mesa gem. Bare-bones renovation in 2015 includes modern open-concept layout and new everything: flooring, GE ProfileTM stainless range, oven, microwave and dishwasher, Samsung washer and dryer (inside laundry), soft-close white shaker cabinetry, Caesar-stone® quartz counters, stainless farm sink with professional faucet, tiled rain-shower designer bathroom with waterfall sink, vinyl windows, ENERGY STAR appliances and fans, LED and energy saving lighting inside and out, dimmers and timers, Nest-controlled heat, drought friendly landscape, mature fruit trees, irrigation ready for garden/planting expansion, finished two car garage, large storage shed, molding and baseboards, fireplace, and the list goes on. “Very Walkable” Walkscore® with entertaining, dining, and general living in walking distance. Exceptional schools located in the Newport Mesa Unified School District.



Available Late April / Early May.



Showings available, but will require discussion and coordination. Call or email to arrange a showing or for additional information:

info@lucas-real-estate.com

949.478.1623 office



4k Video Tour here:

https://youtu.be/RUuR9FWRomE



Highlights:

- Completely remodeled luxuriant modern home

- Eastside Costa Mesa

- Single-family residence

- Large private lot

- Walk to most everything

- 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom

- 2 car garage

- Large storage shed

- Front and rear yards



www.1924Church.com