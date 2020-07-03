1924 Church Street

Amenities
Completely remodeled light and bright 1950’s Eastside Costa Mesa gem. Bare-bones renovation in 2015 includes modern open-concept layout and new everything: flooring, GE ProfileTM stainless range, oven, microwave and dishwasher, Samsung washer and dryer (inside laundry), soft-close white shaker cabinetry, Caesar-stone® quartz counters, stainless farm sink with professional faucet, tiled rain-shower designer bathroom with waterfall sink, vinyl windows, ENERGY STAR appliances and fans, LED and energy saving lighting inside and out, dimmers and timers, Nest-controlled heat, drought friendly landscape, mature fruit trees, irrigation ready for garden/planting expansion, finished two car garage, large storage shed, molding and baseboards, fireplace, and the list goes on. “Very Walkable” Walkscore® with entertaining, dining, and general living in walking distance. Exceptional schools located in the Newport Mesa Unified School District.
Available Late April / Early May.
Highlights:
- Completely remodeled luxuriant modern home
- Eastside Costa Mesa
- Single-family residence
- Large private lot
- Walk to most everything
- 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
- 2 car garage
- Large storage shed
- Front and rear yards
