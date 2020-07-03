All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

1924 Church Street

1924 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Church Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled light and bright 1950’s Eastside Costa Mesa gem. Bare-bones renovation in 2015 includes modern open-concept layout and new everything: flooring, GE ProfileTM stainless range, oven, microwave and dishwasher, Samsung washer and dryer (inside laundry), soft-close white shaker cabinetry, Caesar-stone® quartz counters, stainless farm sink with professional faucet, tiled rain-shower designer bathroom with waterfall sink, vinyl windows, ENERGY STAR appliances and fans, LED and energy saving lighting inside and out, dimmers and timers, Nest-controlled heat, drought friendly landscape, mature fruit trees, irrigation ready for garden/planting expansion, finished two car garage, large storage shed, molding and baseboards, fireplace, and the list goes on. “Very Walkable” Walkscore® with entertaining, dining, and general living in walking distance. Exceptional schools located in the Newport Mesa Unified School District.

Available Late April / Early May.

Showings available, but will require discussion and coordination. Call or email to arrange a showing or for additional information:
info@lucas-real-estate.com
949.478.1623 office

4k Video Tour here:
https://youtu.be/RUuR9FWRomE

Highlights:
- Completely remodeled luxuriant modern home
- Eastside Costa Mesa
- Single-family residence
- Large private lot
- Walk to most everything
- 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
- 2 car garage
- Large storage shed
- Front and rear yards

www.1924Church.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Church Street have any available units?
1924 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Church Street have?
Some of 1924 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1924 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Church Street offers parking.
Does 1924 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Church Street have a pool?
No, 1924 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1924 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Church Street has units with dishwashers.

