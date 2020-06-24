All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1886 Parkcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1886 Parkcrest Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

1886 Parkcrest Drive

1886 Parkcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1886 Parkcrest Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Located directly across the street from a park, your own private oasis in the middle of Costa Mesa awaits. The entire yard is walled in with lots of trees and greenery creating privacy throughout the house and the yard. As you walk through the glass paneled front door of this 4 bedroom home, you enter a living room with a beautiful framed wood/gas burning fire place overlooking the backyard. The remodeled kitchen extends the length of the back of the house with new corian countertops. Lots of windows through the downstairs allows for an open and breezy feel throughout the home. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs with an oversized master bedroom and large master bathroom overlooking the front yard. Located less than 2 miles from the beach and close to shopping and freeways, this home is one of the best deals in all of Costa Mesa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 Parkcrest Drive have any available units?
1886 Parkcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 Parkcrest Drive have?
Some of 1886 Parkcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 Parkcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1886 Parkcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 Parkcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1886 Parkcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1886 Parkcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1886 Parkcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1886 Parkcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1886 Parkcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 Parkcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1886 Parkcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1886 Parkcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1886 Parkcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 Parkcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1886 Parkcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine