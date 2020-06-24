1886 Parkcrest Drive

Amenities

Located directly across the street from a park, your own private oasis in the middle of Costa Mesa awaits. The entire yard is walled in with lots of trees and greenery creating privacy throughout the house and the yard. As you walk through the glass paneled front door of this 4 bedroom home, you enter a living room with a beautiful framed wood/gas burning fire place overlooking the backyard. The remodeled kitchen extends the length of the back of the house with new corian countertops. Lots of windows through the downstairs allows for an open and breezy feel throughout the home. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs with an oversized master bedroom and large master bathroom overlooking the front yard. Located less than 2 miles from the beach and close to shopping and freeways, this home is one of the best deals in all of Costa Mesa!