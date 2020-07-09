All apartments in Costa Mesa
1827 Hummingbird Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

1827 Hummingbird Drive

1827 Hummingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Hummingbird Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This long time owned home has been the in same family forever and they have created so many warm memories here...now it is your turn. Seriously located in one of the best areas of the coveted Upper Birds location of Mesa Verde and a short walk down the most beautiful street to the tranquil neighborhood park. Enjoy a true neighborhood feel and caring vibe. The home is perfect. New bathrooms, carpet, paint. All bedrooms are generous in size. There is a separate bathroom and bath downstairs, making it perfect for an in-law or work space retreat. Indoor laundry and great flow on this rare floor plan. High-end air conditioning system that will be perfect for the upcoming hot summer months. The private yard is a true retreat with loads of plants...of course we include the gardener, so all you have to do is enjoy. We are looking for people that will enjoy this home as much as the owners have. Home includes a semi feral cat that loves sleeping in a the garage at night and in honor of the matriarch of the family we would like the tenant to maintain that tradition. Welcome to your new home. Pictures do not capture the great feel of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Hummingbird Drive have any available units?
1827 Hummingbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Hummingbird Drive have?
Some of 1827 Hummingbird Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Hummingbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Hummingbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Hummingbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Hummingbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Hummingbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Hummingbird Drive offers parking.
Does 1827 Hummingbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Hummingbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Hummingbird Drive have a pool?
No, 1827 Hummingbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Hummingbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 1827 Hummingbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Hummingbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Hummingbird Drive has units with dishwashers.

