1827 Hummingbird Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

This long time owned home has been the in same family forever and they have created so many warm memories here...now it is your turn. Seriously located in one of the best areas of the coveted Upper Birds location of Mesa Verde and a short walk down the most beautiful street to the tranquil neighborhood park. Enjoy a true neighborhood feel and caring vibe. The home is perfect. New bathrooms, carpet, paint. All bedrooms are generous in size. There is a separate bathroom and bath downstairs, making it perfect for an in-law or work space retreat. Indoor laundry and great flow on this rare floor plan. High-end air conditioning system that will be perfect for the upcoming hot summer months. The private yard is a true retreat with loads of plants...of course we include the gardener, so all you have to do is enjoy. We are looking for people that will enjoy this home as much as the owners have. Home includes a semi feral cat that loves sleeping in a the garage at night and in honor of the matriarch of the family we would like the tenant to maintain that tradition. Welcome to your new home. Pictures do not capture the great feel of this home.