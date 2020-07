Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in the inner loop of Mesa Verde has been tastefully upgraded and well cared for. The spacious family room has an updated fireplace and flows into the open kitchen and large dining room. Downstairs there is also an extremely roomy bonus room/4th bedroom that has its own separate entrance from the side yard. The home also boasts an over-sized back yard, master bedroom with walk-in closets and a garage with plenty of storage space.