Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue

181 Santa Isabel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

181 Santa Isabel Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home in a small community - 2/1 East Side - We are a clean, quiet community of 7 homes nestled in East Side Costa Mesa. There is no common walls with neighbors. You have lots of storage space in 1 car garage that comes with the home. You truly have a single-family-home-like living here. Newly remodeled home with beautiful fenced in backyard with planters and even a lemon tree.

LIVING ROOM: New hardwood look floor, huge window with lots of natural light, new blinds.
KITCHEN AND DINING: All new wood look flooring. New gas range, lots of cabinet space and natural light, new blinds.
MASTER BEDROOM: New carpets, walk-in closet, newer windows, new blinds
BATHROOM: Newly remodeled with wood look vinyl flooring. Updated fixtures. You also have a stackable washer/dryer hookups ready to go.
2nd BEDROOM: Closet, new carpet

1 CAR GARAGE: Across the home for storage and 1 extra assigned carport parking space next to the home.

Near Back Bay nature trail, fairgrounds and shopping.

(RLNE4556707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue have any available units?
181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue have?
Some of 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue have a pool?
No, 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 181-183 Santa Isabel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
