1799 Iowa St

Upgraded Single-Level Mesa Verde Home for Lease - Comfort and relaxation abound in this well-kept 3 bed, 2 bath Mesa Verde home on an 8800 sq ft lot. Single-level with upgraded wood-style tile flooring throughout (NO carpet), keeping this home clean is easy! Plus, PETS ARE ALLOWED! This corner lot has plenty of parking with a 2-car garage, driveway, and an abundance of street parking. RV parking is even available on the side street! A massive front yard and a beautifully landscaped backyard with a patio cover extending off the kitchen and a well-manicured garden (including herb and vegetable gardens). A remodeled kitchen features granite counters, filtered drinking water by Everpure, and an island with a wine rack. Not to mention the whole house has a water filtration system. The adjoining eating area has sliding glass doors to the backyard, making the space perfect for entertaining (backyard swing included).

Turn on the AC and enjoy the cool indoors in the summer or light a romantic fire in the winters and cozy up next to a beautiful fireplace in the living room. Crown molding throughout the home adds to the aesthetic as well as remodeled bathrooms. Conveniently located off the 405 FWY and Harbor Blvd, walking distance to California Elementary School, TeWinkle Middle School, and Moon Park. Newer PVC fencing and plenty of trees surround the property providing privacy and a 2-car garage with washer/dryer hookups offers more storage space. Don't wait to see it - it won't last long!

*Gardener included

*Water filtration system included

*Heavy duty storage rack in garage, storage shed, and outdoor bench + swing all come included



