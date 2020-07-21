All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
1799 Iowa St
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

1799 Iowa St

1799 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Costa Mesa
Location

1799 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Single-Level Mesa Verde Home for Lease - Comfort and relaxation abound in this well-kept 3 bed, 2 bath Mesa Verde home on an 8800 sq ft lot. Single-level with upgraded wood-style tile flooring throughout (NO carpet), keeping this home clean is easy! Plus, PETS ARE ALLOWED! This corner lot has plenty of parking with a 2-car garage, driveway, and an abundance of street parking. RV parking is even available on the side street! A massive front yard and a beautifully landscaped backyard with a patio cover extending off the kitchen and a well-manicured garden (including herb and vegetable gardens). A remodeled kitchen features granite counters, filtered drinking water by Everpure, and an island with a wine rack. Not to mention the whole house has a water filtration system. The adjoining eating area has sliding glass doors to the backyard, making the space perfect for entertaining (backyard swing included).
Turn on the AC and enjoy the cool indoors in the summer or light a romantic fire in the winters and cozy up next to a beautiful fireplace in the living room. Crown molding throughout the home adds to the aesthetic as well as remodeled bathrooms. Conveniently located off the 405 FWY and Harbor Blvd, walking distance to California Elementary School, TeWinkle Middle School, and Moon Park. Newer PVC fencing and plenty of trees surround the property providing privacy and a 2-car garage with washer/dryer hookups offers more storage space. Don't wait to see it - it won't last long!
*Gardener included
*Water filtration system included
*Heavy duty storage rack in garage, storage shed, and outdoor bench + swing all come included

(RLNE4413838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 Iowa St have any available units?
1799 Iowa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1799 Iowa St have?
Some of 1799 Iowa St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 Iowa St currently offering any rent specials?
1799 Iowa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 Iowa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1799 Iowa St is pet friendly.
Does 1799 Iowa St offer parking?
Yes, 1799 Iowa St offers parking.
Does 1799 Iowa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 Iowa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 Iowa St have a pool?
No, 1799 Iowa St does not have a pool.
Does 1799 Iowa St have accessible units?
No, 1799 Iowa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 Iowa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1799 Iowa St does not have units with dishwashers.
