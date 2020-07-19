1769 Bahama Place

Amenities

new construction recently renovated walk in closets

Welcome to your Costa Mesa Retreat. In the heart of the prestigious Mesa Verde neighborhood adjacent to the 12th hole of Mesa Verde Country Club.

This newly renovated home features brand new construction throughout. Located on an over-sized 9801 SF lot this home is truly an entertainer's delight. The master suite is complete with walk-in closets and an exquisite master bath finished with natural marble and a freestanding tub. The new eat-in kitchen features all new state of the art appliances, an entertaining island and top of the line finishes. Ready for the New Year!