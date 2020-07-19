All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1769 Bahama Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1769 Bahama Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1769 Bahama Place

1769 Bahama Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1769 Bahama Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to your Costa Mesa Retreat. In the heart of the prestigious Mesa Verde neighborhood adjacent to the 12th hole of Mesa Verde Country Club.
This newly renovated home features brand new construction throughout. Located on an over-sized 9801 SF lot this home is truly an entertainer's delight. The master suite is complete with walk-in closets and an exquisite master bath finished with natural marble and a freestanding tub. The new eat-in kitchen features all new state of the art appliances, an entertaining island and top of the line finishes. Ready for the New Year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 Bahama Place have any available units?
1769 Bahama Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1769 Bahama Place currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Bahama Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Bahama Place pet-friendly?
No, 1769 Bahama Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1769 Bahama Place offer parking?
No, 1769 Bahama Place does not offer parking.
Does 1769 Bahama Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 Bahama Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Bahama Place have a pool?
No, 1769 Bahama Place does not have a pool.
Does 1769 Bahama Place have accessible units?
No, 1769 Bahama Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Bahama Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 Bahama Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 Bahama Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1769 Bahama Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine