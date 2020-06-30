Amenities

Home Sweet Home! This is it!! Totally PRIVATE. Upgraded! New Windows! No One Above You! "2 Car Attached Garage" Green Belt. Lush trees and manicured greens. This home is Light and Bright with Vaulted Cathedral Ceilings. Open floor plan. 2 Full Baths + a Half Bath for guests. Front patio area and Enclosed private patio area. Fireplace in Living room. There are a few pieces of furniture that can stay with the property if you like. Refrigerator included! Large bedrooms!! Spacious Living. Guest Parking. Close to all major freeways- tucked within the coveted East Side Costa Mesa. Excellent school district! Parks, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Health Clubs, and Spas all within walking distance. Close to Beach. This particular "end unit" with the open layout is rare to find for lease. Get on it quick! Easy to see. Call today for a showing!