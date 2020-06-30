All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:56 PM

168 23rd

168 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

168 23rd Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Home Sweet Home! This is it!! Totally PRIVATE. Upgraded! New Windows! No One Above You! "2 Car Attached Garage" Green Belt. Lush trees and manicured greens. This home is Light and Bright with Vaulted Cathedral Ceilings. Open floor plan. 2 Full Baths + a Half Bath for guests. Front patio area and Enclosed private patio area. Fireplace in Living room. There are a few pieces of furniture that can stay with the property if you like. Refrigerator included! Large bedrooms!! Spacious Living. Guest Parking. Close to all major freeways- tucked within the coveted East Side Costa Mesa. Excellent school district! Parks, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Health Clubs, and Spas all within walking distance. Close to Beach. This particular "end unit" with the open layout is rare to find for lease. Get on it quick! Easy to see. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 23rd have any available units?
168 23rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 23rd have?
Some of 168 23rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 23rd currently offering any rent specials?
168 23rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 23rd pet-friendly?
No, 168 23rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 168 23rd offer parking?
Yes, 168 23rd offers parking.
Does 168 23rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 23rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 23rd have a pool?
No, 168 23rd does not have a pool.
Does 168 23rd have accessible units?
No, 168 23rd does not have accessible units.
Does 168 23rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 23rd has units with dishwashers.

