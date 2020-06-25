All apartments in Costa Mesa
1674 Pomona Avenue

1674 Pomona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1674 Pomona Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This Beautiful brand new 3 story home/condo/townhouse includes: two dual Master Bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a full office downstairs
as you walk into the unit. Large sundeck with views for entertaining. Located in the 17 West community of costa mesa. This property was recently built using key components to be energy efficient, modern and technologically advanced. Beautiful large kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances and self closing cabinet drawers. Butler's pantry, recessed can lighting, open floor plan in living/dinning area. Private balcony off living room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Central AC/heating with advanced thermostat-Video doorbell. attached 2 Car garage. Community includes bbq grills, fire pit, picnic tables, shuffleboard & bocce ball courts. Great location, walking distance to fine dinning, shopping centers and movie theaters. 5 minutes to freeway. One mile to beach. Location, Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Pomona Avenue have any available units?
1674 Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 1674 Pomona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Pomona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1674 Pomona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1674 Pomona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1674 Pomona Avenue offers parking.
Does 1674 Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1674 Pomona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Pomona Avenue have a pool?
No, 1674 Pomona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1674 Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1674 Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Pomona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

