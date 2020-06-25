1674 Pomona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court fire pit parking shuffle board bbq/grill garage media room

This Beautiful brand new 3 story home/condo/townhouse includes: two dual Master Bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a full office downstairs

as you walk into the unit. Large sundeck with views for entertaining. Located in the 17 West community of costa mesa. This property was recently built using key components to be energy efficient, modern and technologically advanced. Beautiful large kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances and self closing cabinet drawers. Butler's pantry, recessed can lighting, open floor plan in living/dinning area. Private balcony off living room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Central AC/heating with advanced thermostat-Video doorbell. attached 2 Car garage. Community includes bbq grills, fire pit, picnic tables, shuffleboard & bocce ball courts. Great location, walking distance to fine dinning, shopping centers and movie theaters. 5 minutes to freeway. One mile to beach. Location, Location.