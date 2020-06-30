1662 Pomona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Live and work at home! Corner unit with great signage possibilities makes it the ideal location for serving your clients. Street level office space with living quarters upstairs is the ultimate arrangement! This condo is located just blocks from 17th Street commercial district of Costa Mesa with an abundance of shops and restaurants; and, approximately one mile from the beach! Brand new, never lived in, state of the art, multi-use 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus two 1/2 baths, with added roof-top observation deck! Includes all large appliances, custom window coverings, ring doorbell, smart thermostat, and it's WIFI ready. Two car garage and convenient street parking just steps to your front door.