Costa Mesa, CA
1662 Pomona
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

1662 Pomona

1662 Pomona Ave
Location

1662 Pomona Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
Live and work at home! Corner unit with great signage possibilities makes it the ideal location for serving your clients. Street level office space with living quarters upstairs is the ultimate arrangement! This condo is located just blocks from 17th Street commercial district of Costa Mesa with an abundance of shops and restaurants; and, approximately one mile from the beach! Brand new, never lived in, state of the art, multi-use 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus two 1/2 baths, with added roof-top observation deck! Includes all large appliances, custom window coverings, ring doorbell, smart thermostat, and it's WIFI ready. Two car garage and convenient street parking just steps to your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 Pomona have any available units?
1662 Pomona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 Pomona have?
Some of 1662 Pomona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 Pomona currently offering any rent specials?
1662 Pomona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 Pomona pet-friendly?
No, 1662 Pomona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1662 Pomona offer parking?
Yes, 1662 Pomona offers parking.
Does 1662 Pomona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1662 Pomona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 Pomona have a pool?
No, 1662 Pomona does not have a pool.
Does 1662 Pomona have accessible units?
No, 1662 Pomona does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 Pomona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 Pomona has units with dishwashers.

