Costa Mesa, CA
1650 Samar Pl
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

1650 Samar Pl

1650 Samar Place · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Samar Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 BR 2 BA on cul-de-sac between two nearby golf courses. With hardwood floors in hall, dining and living room, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms and kitchen, central A/C and heat, tankless water heater, one tub with water jets, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, stove top, tiled back patio, front courtyard, automatic sprinklers, professionally landscaped (included), fenced yard with lock, 2-car attached garage, sliding and French doors, and dual fireplace. Pet policy is negotiable.
Optional washer and dryer are available - please include requirement with your online application below. Thank you for viewing property and have a great day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Samar Pl have any available units?
1650 Samar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Samar Pl have?
Some of 1650 Samar Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Samar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Samar Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Samar Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 Samar Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1650 Samar Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Samar Pl offers parking.
Does 1650 Samar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Samar Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Samar Pl have a pool?
No, 1650 Samar Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Samar Pl have accessible units?
No, 1650 Samar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Samar Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Samar Pl has units with dishwashers.
