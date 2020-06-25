1650 Samar Pl

Amenities
3 BR 2 BA on cul-de-sac between two nearby golf courses. With hardwood floors in hall, dining and living room, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms and kitchen, central A/C and heat, tankless water heater, one tub with water jets, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, stove top, tiled back patio, front courtyard, automatic sprinklers, professionally landscaped (included), fenced yard with lock, 2-car attached garage, sliding and French doors, and dual fireplace. Pet policy is negotiable.
Optional washer and dryer are available - please include requirement with your online application below. Thank you for viewing property and have a great day!