Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

1617 Somerton Drive

1617 Somerton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Somerton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Enjoy the luxury of Southern California living in this beautiful Taylor Morrison home. The spacious newly constructed, plan
4 property, combines the ideal lifestyle for a live/work space that offers a contemporary open concept throughout. Feel an
ocean breeze in nearly every room with a roof top deck that offers awe-inspiring coastal views. You enter the home through
the generously sized office/play room en-suite with direct access into the garage. The second level features an elegant
kitchen with updated appliances that flows seamlessly between the dining area and the great room, which is complimented
by an over-sized center island, full back splash and stainless steel appliances, all enhanced with stunning ocean views. The
ocean view is amplified in the master suite that is located on the 3rd floor with its own Juliette balcony and beautiful master
bathroom. The 3rd level has two additional nicely-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entertaining is easy in this private
resort with a spacious roof top deck to enjoy your friends, family and unobstructed sunset ocean views. Other features
include; recessed lighting, upgraded shades on every window, and all appliances included in the lease. Community amenities
are; peaceful pool/spa, tot lot and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Somerton Drive have any available units?
1617 Somerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Somerton Drive have?
Some of 1617 Somerton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Somerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Somerton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Somerton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Somerton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Somerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Somerton Drive does offer parking.
Does 1617 Somerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Somerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Somerton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1617 Somerton Drive has a pool.
Does 1617 Somerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Somerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Somerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Somerton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
