1617 Somerton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage hot tub new construction

Enjoy the luxury of Southern California living in this beautiful Taylor Morrison home. The spacious newly constructed, plan

4 property, combines the ideal lifestyle for a live/work space that offers a contemporary open concept throughout. Feel an

ocean breeze in nearly every room with a roof top deck that offers awe-inspiring coastal views. You enter the home through

the generously sized office/play room en-suite with direct access into the garage. The second level features an elegant

kitchen with updated appliances that flows seamlessly between the dining area and the great room, which is complimented

by an over-sized center island, full back splash and stainless steel appliances, all enhanced with stunning ocean views. The

ocean view is amplified in the master suite that is located on the 3rd floor with its own Juliette balcony and beautiful master

bathroom. The 3rd level has two additional nicely-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entertaining is easy in this private

resort with a spacious roof top deck to enjoy your friends, family and unobstructed sunset ocean views. Other features

include; recessed lighting, upgraded shades on every window, and all appliances included in the lease. Community amenities

are; peaceful pool/spa, tot lot and dog park.