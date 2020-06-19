1617 Somerton Drive

Amenities
Enjoy the luxury of Southern California living in this beautiful Taylor Morrison home. The spacious newly constructed, plan
4 property, combines the ideal lifestyle for a live/work space that offers a contemporary open concept throughout. Feel an
ocean breeze in nearly every room with a roof top deck that offers awe-inspiring coastal views. You enter the home through
the generously sized office/play room en-suite with direct access into the garage. The second level features an elegant
kitchen with updated appliances that flows seamlessly between the dining area and the great room, which is complimented
by an over-sized center island, full back splash and stainless steel appliances, all enhanced with stunning ocean views. The
ocean view is amplified in the master suite that is located on the 3rd floor with its own Juliette balcony and beautiful master
bathroom. The 3rd level has two additional nicely-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entertaining is easy in this private
resort with a spacious roof top deck to enjoy your friends, family and unobstructed sunset ocean views. Other features
include; recessed lighting, upgraded shades on every window, and all appliances included in the lease. Community amenities
are; peaceful pool/spa, tot lot and dog park.