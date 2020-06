Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom detached home in sought after east side Costa Mesa. Open bright floor plan with hardwood floors, spiral staircase and large marble fireplace. The downstairs features one bedroom with a patio, kitchen overlooking family room, large dining and living room space, French doors open to the backyard. The master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room. Short walk to heller park and 17th street.