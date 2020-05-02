1581 Orange Avenue

Amenities

*Available: July 1, 2020* Beautifully upgraded DETACHED single family home in Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights. 3 large bedrooms plus a huge loft upstairs (can be used as a 4th bedroom). The downstairs consists of a modern open floorplan with a combined living room, dining room, & kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, full height backsplash, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, and a large bar area. The living room has built-in cabinets, a gas fireplace, and custom blinds. Exiting through the back sliding glass door you enter a wonderful and private entertaining area with brick pavers, lush landscaping, and a wooden patio cover. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. As you enter the large Master Retreat... you will enjoy vaulted ceilings, a private patio, and a built-in closet system. The Master Bathroom has a separate Jacuzzi tub with jets, dual sinks, and custom finishes. The large loft area is the perfect place for a playroom, a media room, a 4th bedroom, or a home office. The 2 car attached garage is equipped with plenty of room for storage, room for parking, and laundry with a full-size washer & dryer. Newer A/C unit! Comes with kitchen refrigerator, washer & dryer. New carpet & paint! South of 17th Street, about a mile up the hill from the beach!! This is the perfect home!! Available July 1, 2020. Contact Larry Birnbaum - LMB Enterprises - 714.655.8108 - Larry@LmbEnterprises.com