Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

1581 Orange Avenue

1581 Orange Avenue · (714) 655-8108
Location

1581 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
*Available: July 1, 2020* Beautifully upgraded DETACHED single family home in Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights. 3 large bedrooms plus a huge loft upstairs (can be used as a 4th bedroom). The downstairs consists of a modern open floorplan with a combined living room, dining room, & kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, full height backsplash, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, and a large bar area. The living room has built-in cabinets, a gas fireplace, and custom blinds. Exiting through the back sliding glass door you enter a wonderful and private entertaining area with brick pavers, lush landscaping, and a wooden patio cover. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. As you enter the large Master Retreat... you will enjoy vaulted ceilings, a private patio, and a built-in closet system. The Master Bathroom has a separate Jacuzzi tub with jets, dual sinks, and custom finishes. The large loft area is the perfect place for a playroom, a media room, a 4th bedroom, or a home office. The 2 car attached garage is equipped with plenty of room for storage, room for parking, and laundry with a full-size washer & dryer. Newer A/C unit! Comes with kitchen refrigerator, washer & dryer. New carpet & paint! South of 17th Street, about a mile up the hill from the beach!! This is the perfect home!! Available July 1, 2020. Contact Larry Birnbaum - LMB Enterprises - 714.655.8108 - Larry@LmbEnterprises.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Orange Avenue have any available units?
1581 Orange Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 1581 Orange Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Orange Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1581 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1581 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1581 Orange Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1581 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1581 Orange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 1581 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1581 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1581 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1581 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
